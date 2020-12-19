Father Time Still Can't Catch Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors' star Kyle Lowry showed no signs of aging even in his first preseason game Friday night against the Miami Heat

Stop me if you've heard this before, but when the Toronto Raptors needed a bucket Friday night, they turned to Kyle Lowry. At times it looked more like a 2020 playoff game than a 2020 preseason game.

The 34-year-old Lowry laced up his sneakers for the first time in the Raptors' final preseason and showed no signs of aging. He seemed to roll out of bed and just do what he always does, nailing pull-up 3-pointer one after another while finding a little time to argue with a referee or two. Even in a 117-105 loss to the Miami Heat in the Raptors' so-called preseason "home opener" at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Lowry was vintage Lowry.

After promising to take it easy on Lowry early in the season, Raptors coach Nick Nurse rode Lowry for 27 minutes in the first three quarters. It was hard to take him out, even in a preseason game. Eventually, he let Lowry rest up, giving him the fourth quarter off, but not before he scored a team-high 25 points with 5-for-6 shooting from behind the arc.

As long as Lowry can keep up his incredible scoring pace, the Raptors will be in good shape. He's their go-to guy in the clutch, stopping runs, and one of the few guys on the team that can create for himself in the half court. But eventually, Father Time is going to catch up with Lowry. It has to, right? When that happens, Toronto is going to need someone else to step up to fill that void and help Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam with the offensive load.

Here are a couple of observations from Friday preseason finale:

1. DeAndre' Bembry's played a lot.

Unlike earlier in the preseason when Nurse mixed and matched his lineups throughout the night, on Friday, Nurse kept things pretty tight through the first three quarters. He went with a 10-man rotation that included Lowry, VanVleet, Siakam, OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, Norman Powell, Terence Davis II, DeAndre' Bembry, and Matt Thomas.

Earlier in the week Nurse said he was impressed by how Bembry has played and Friday night's action shouldn't sway that. Bembry is a bit of a utility player for Toronto. He can guard one through three at a really high level and his offensive game is a little underrated. Midway through the third quarter he cut to the hoop and threw a beautiful kick-out pass to Anunoby for a 3-point attempt.

2. Chris Boucher logged significant centre minutes

Boucher is still Boucher. He's going to do a lot of things that make your eyes pop, both good and bad. When he's on, he can hit a few 3-pointers as he showed against Miami, going 3-for-4 from behind the arc. When he's off, he'll make some head-scratching decisions, taking ill-advised shots and taking frustrating fouls.

I wouldn't expect Boucher to take over the starting centre duties any time soon, but Baynes didn't look particularly impressive Friday night and so more minutes from Boucher could be in store if he can cut down on some of those not so great plays.

Up Next:

The Raptors will start the 2020-21 NBA regular season on Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in Tampa.