Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Heat

Kyle Lowry is coming home.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Raptors legend will return to Scotiabank Arena as he and the Miami Heat take on the Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

What to Watch For

It's going to be an emotional night for everyone at the arena as Lowry makes his long-awaited return. He said he's both emotional and nervous to be back in Toronto, the city he called home for nine incredible years. There's no doubt he'll get a standing ovation when he's introduced for the first time as a member of the Heat and the tribute video will certainly leave some fans teary-eyed.

Lowry has already joked about how Raptors coach Nick Nurse is probably scheming up some crazy defensive game plan to slow him down and he's probably right. Expect Fred VanVleet to make life difficult on his mentor as Toronto tries to keep the 36-year-old guard under wraps.

The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back and while Lowry is certainly going to play, that might not be the case for everyone else. Miami has yet to put out an injury report, but the Raptors might get fortunate against an undermanned Heat team.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game that tips off a 6 p.m. ET. Toronto sits just two games back of the 76ers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games up on the Cavaliers who sit in seventh in the East.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe as questionable.

The Heat have yet to release an injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5.

