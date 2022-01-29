Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Heat

The Toronto Raptors are heading south for a date with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Unfortunately, it's looking unlikely Kyle Lowry will suit up for the Heat. He's missed six straight games due to a personal matter and has yet to rejoin the team in any capacity. No injury report has been released yet, but don't expect to see Lowry play.

The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back and a little bit vulnerable without Lowry. It'll open the door for the Raptors to knock off the Eastern Conference's best team if they can jump ahead early, something they've struggled with lately.

Miami has no problem sitting back and playing zone defense, they're one of the most zone-prone teams in the NBA. If Fred VanVleet can't go, expect the Heat to throw a ton of zone at Toronto and dare the Raptors to shoot from the outside.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from a nose fracture. VanVleet remains questionable.

The Heat have yet to release their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 207.5.

