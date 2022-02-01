Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Heat

The Toronto Raptors will return home for what is sure to be another bloodbath Tuesday evening when the Miami Heat come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

It's a back-to-back for both teams who are going to be exhausted on the heels of Monday night's games and their Saturday night triple-overtime thriller. I'd say expect a deep rotation for Toronto tonight, but we all know that won't happen. It'll probably be another 40 minute night for most of the starters.

The Raptors are going to need to find a way to slow down Jimmy Butler who burned them for 37 points on Saturday night. They used OG Anunoby as the primary defender on him down the stretch, with Pascal Siakam rotating over as help. Expect much of the same for Toronto as long as Anunoby can avoid foul trouble.

Gary Trent Jr. has been red-hot lately, eclipsing 30 points in each of his last four outings. Eventually, someone is going to start defending him a little tighter and when that happens it should open up a little more space for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam inside.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

No injury reports yet. Expect Khem Birch to remain out for Toronto.

Kyle Lowry is expected to be sidelined for personal reasons for Miami.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

Further Reading

Raptors starters continue to persevere as Gary Trent Jr. leads Toronto past Hawks

Fred VanVleet says Pascal Siakam is playing at an 'All-NBA level'

Making sense of Toronto's Goran Dragic trade options