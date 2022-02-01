Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Heat

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Heat

The Toronto Raptors are back home to take on the Miami Heat. Here's where to watch, betting lines, injury updates

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are back home to take on the Miami Heat. Here's where to watch, betting lines, injury updates

The Toronto Raptors will return home for what is sure to be another bloodbath Tuesday evening when the Miami Heat come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

  • It's a back-to-back for both teams who are going to be exhausted on the heels of Monday night's games and their Saturday night triple-overtime thriller. I'd say expect a deep rotation for Toronto tonight, but we all know that won't happen. It'll probably be another 40 minute night for most of the starters.
  • The Raptors are going to need to find a way to slow down Jimmy Butler who burned them for 37 points on Saturday night. They used OG Anunoby as the primary defender on him down the stretch, with Pascal Siakam rotating over as help. Expect much of the same for Toronto as long as Anunoby can avoid foul trouble.
  • Gary Trent Jr. has been red-hot lately, eclipsing 30 points in each of his last four outings. Eventually, someone is going to start defending him a little tighter and when that happens it should open up a little more space for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam inside.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

No injury reports yet. Expect Khem Birch to remain out for Toronto.

Recommended Articles

Kyle Lowry is expected to be sidelined for personal reasons for Miami.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5.

Further Reading

Raptors starters continue to persevere as Gary Trent Jr. leads Toronto past Hawks

Fred VanVleet says Pascal Siakam is playing at an 'All-NBA level'

Making sense of Toronto's Goran Dragic trade options

USATSI_17587243_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Heat

53 seconds ago
USATSI_17594998_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Starters Continue to Persevere as Gary Trent Jr. Leads Toronto Past Hawks

11 hours ago
USATSI_17505713_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Remains Out For Personal Reasons as Return to Toronto Approaches

19 hours ago
USATSI_17587249_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Says Pascal Siakam is Playing at an 'All-NBA Level'

21 hours ago
USATSI_17159887_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Making Sense of Toronto's Goran Dragic Trade Options

23 hours ago
USATSI_15891063_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hawks

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17586204_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Flex Defensive Might to Eke Out Exhausting Triple-Overtime Victory Over Heat

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17506891_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Remains Out Due to Personal Reasons vs. Raptors

Jan 29, 2022