Raptors at Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors are off to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road again and heading over to Milwaukee to take on the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the scuffling Bucks.

After a hot start to the season, Milwaukee has been in a bit of a rut lately, dropping its last three games to the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder. All three losses have come without the Bucks' big offseason acquisition, Jrue Holiday who is scheduled to miss his fifth straight game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Raptors, however, haven't been too hot either. They've dropped to in a row and are battling some injury issues as well. Both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game. If Anunoby can't go, it'll be the second time this season the Raptors have had to take on Antetokounmpo without their best defensive stopper. The last time the teams played, on January 27, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both scored 24 points as the Bucks pulled out a 115-108 victory.

Knocking off the 16-11 Bucks will be no easy task, but Milwaukee gives up the fourth-most 3-pointers in the NBA, so if the Raptors can hit their 3s, there should be hope for a Toronto upset.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Monday, February 16, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Bucks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Bucks Listen: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Bucks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Moneyline: MIL -214, TOR +200

O/U: 234.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

