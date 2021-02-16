Raptors at Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game
The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road again and heading over to Milwaukee to take on the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the scuffling Bucks.
After a hot start to the season, Milwaukee has been in a bit of a rut lately, dropping its last three games to the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder. All three losses have come without the Bucks' big offseason acquisition, Jrue Holiday who is scheduled to miss his fifth straight game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
The Raptors, however, haven't been too hot either. They've dropped to in a row and are battling some injury issues as well. Both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game. If Anunoby can't go, it'll be the second time this season the Raptors have had to take on Antetokounmpo without their best defensive stopper. The last time the teams played, on January 27, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both scored 24 points as the Bucks pulled out a 115-108 victory.
Knocking off the 16-11 Bucks will be no easy task, but Milwaukee gives up the fourth-most 3-pointers in the NBA, so if the Raptors can hit their 3s, there should be hope for a Toronto upset.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Monday, February 16, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: Fiserv Forum
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Bucks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Wisconsin
Bucks Listen: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Bucks Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Bucks -5.5
Moneyline: MIL -214, TOR +200
O/U: 234.5
Pick of the Game
To be announced.
