Raptors at Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Thursday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it who straight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here's how to watch and the best bets for Thursday

The Toronto Raptors will look for the series sweep Thursday night when they return to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Two nights ago, the Raptors made the surprising decision to go with their small-ball starting lineup as OG Anunoby returned from injury. It was a lineup that played nine minutes and was plus-five against the supersized Bucks. Unfortunately for Toronto, that lineup might be unavailable on Thursday night as Kyle Lowry battles a left ankle injury that has him listed as questionable.

If Lowry can't go, expect Toronto to bump Aron Baynes back into the starting lineup and shift everyone down a spot. It's a lineup that hasn't played much this season, just 41 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass, and likely wouldn't see crunch time minutes if things are close in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks will once again be without Jrue Holiday who remains out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Bucks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Wisconsin

Bucks Listen: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Bucks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Bucks -6

Moneyline: MIL -250, TOR +230

O/U: 235

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

