Raptors at Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Thursday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will look for the series sweep Thursday night when they return to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Two nights ago, the Raptors made the surprising decision to go with their small-ball starting lineup as OG Anunoby returned from injury. It was a lineup that played nine minutes and was plus-five against the supersized Bucks. Unfortunately for Toronto, that lineup might be unavailable on Thursday night as Kyle Lowry battles a left ankle injury that has him listed as questionable.
If Lowry can't go, expect Toronto to bump Aron Baynes back into the starting lineup and shift everyone down a spot. It's a lineup that hasn't played much this season, just 41 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass, and likely wouldn't see crunch time minutes if things are close in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks will once again be without Jrue Holiday who remains out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Fiserv Forum
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Bucks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Wisconsin
Bucks Listen: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Bucks Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Bucks -6
Moneyline: MIL -250, TOR +230
O/U: 235
Pick of the Game
To be announced.
