    •
    January 5, 2022
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors will be in tough against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Here's how to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for the second leg of their back-to-back and venture over to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

    What to Watch For

    • This will be Toronto's first real test as a healthy team. They've played consecutive games against teams still battling COVID-19 issues and now face a very tough Bucks team that is almost completely healthy.
    • If Brook Lopez was available, the Raptors might switch up their starting lineup to add a little more size, but without the Bucks big man, Toronto will likely let OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam handle the frontcourt against Antetokounmpo. It'll mean a lot of rotating and getting out to shooters, but it's nothing the Raptors haven't done before.
    • Fred VanVleet continued to make his case for an All-Star game nomination on Tuesday night, but things are about to get a lot more difficult against Jrue Holiday, one of the league's premier defensive guards. The two are battling it out for one of just a few spots on the team and Wednesday night's battle could move the needle in All-Star voting.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have yet to release an official injury report. Isaac Bonga has been assigned to the G League. 

    The Bucks will be without Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, and Lopez. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye are all questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.5.

