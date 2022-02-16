Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors will finish their pre-All-Star Break schedule with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up the unofficial first half of the season Wednesday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET before heading into the All-Star Break.

What to Watch For

  • Will the Raptors change their starting lineup? Raptors coach Nick Nurse suggested the team was going to have to look at tweaking things against some of the league's biggest centers. With Karl-Anthony Towns on the schedule, expect Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch to get a little more run and potentially start over Scottie Barnes. It would still be surprising to see Nurse make the move, but it's at least possible.
  • Toronto had their one pre-All-Star Break letdown game on Monday night when the Raptors got thumped by the New Orleans Pelicans. Even with the break approaching, the Raptors shouldn't be looking ahead to their sunny vacations.
  • Monday's drubbing came on an off night for almost everyone in the rotation. OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. combined to shoot 3-for-20. Expect both to bounce back Wednesday.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable.

The Timberwolves haven't submitted their injury report yet.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 230.5.

