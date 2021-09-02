MLSE Will Require Proof of Vaccine at Raptors Game Starting September 22

Toronto Raptors fans will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend games at Scotiabank Arena this year, MLSE says

Toronto Raptors fans are going to have to be fully vaccinated to see the team play at Scotiabank Arena this season.

Following the Ontario provincial government's decision to implement a mandatory vaccine policy at many high-risk and indoor locations, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment decided to follow suit requiring anyone attending Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games starting this fall

MLSE president and CEO Michael Friisdahl said he fully supports Ontario's vaccine mandate and will implement the same policy for anyone eligible to be vaccinated.

The organization had previously required either a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, but this decision will take those safety precautions even further. Only those younger than 11 years old will be exempt from the vaccine requirement as they are ineligible from receiving a vaccine.

"Providing the safest environment within our venues and protecting our community from the transmission of COVID-19 are our highest priorities," Friisdahl wrote in a press release.

Face coverings will be required for everyone attending games.

The Raptors are scheduled to open their regular season on October 20 against the Washington Wizards.

