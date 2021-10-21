Montrezl Harrell Clears the Air After Strange Technical Foul Following Chat with Drake

Montrezl Harrell wants to make it clear: He's cool with Drake.

"I don't need all of Toronto on my bump right now. Don't start DMing me. Get out of my Instagram," said Harrell who appeared to receive a technical foul in the second quarter following a conversation with the Toronto rap icon. "Me and Drake cool y'all."

The truth is, at least according to Harrell, he and Drake were just chatting. It was actually a Toronto Raptors coach he was jawing with prior to the technical.

"I need my money back first, NBA. I definitely need my money back 'cause that definitely shouldn't have been no tech. If so, you've got to give it to me and the coach," Harrell said. "Me and Drake was laughing. There's no problems with me and Drake. We cool. We talked after the game. It was a cool conversation but it turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench thinking that that barking is something that's going to shake me."

It's unclear who exactly Harrell was talking to on Toronto's bench but it's clear he wasn't looking at Drake following the foul. Instead, Drake was just sitting courtside laughing as the situation unfolded.

The strange technical might cost Harrell $2,000 but the 6-foot-7 center certainly got the last laugh Wednesday night as he helped lead the Wizards to a 98-83 victory over Toronto.

