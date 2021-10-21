    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Montrezl Harrell Clears the Air After Strange Technical Foul Following Chat with Drake

    Washington Wizards big Montrezl Harrell explains how he received a technical foul following a chat with Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake
    Author:

    Montrezl Harrell wants to make it clear: He's cool with Drake.

    "I don't need all of Toronto on my bump right now. Don't start DMing me. Get out of my Instagram," said Harrell who appeared to receive a technical foul in the second quarter following a conversation with the Toronto rap icon. "Me and Drake cool y'all."

    The truth is, at least according to Harrell, he and Drake were just chatting. It was actually a Toronto Raptors coach he was jawing with prior to the technical.

    "I need my money back first, NBA. I definitely need my money back 'cause that definitely shouldn't have been no tech. If so, you've got to give it to me and the coach," Harrell said. "Me and Drake was laughing. There's no problems with me and Drake. We cool. We talked after the game. It was a cool conversation but it turned left when the coach started chiming in behind the bench thinking that that barking is something that's going to shake me."

    Recommended Articles

    It's unclear who exactly Harrell was talking to on Toronto's bench but it's clear he wasn't looking at Drake following the foul. Instead, Drake was just sitting courtside laughing as the situation unfolded.

    The strange technical might cost Harrell $2,000 but the 6-foot-7 center certainly got the last laugh Wednesday night as he helped lead the Wizards to a 98-83 victory over Toronto.

    Further Reading

    Raptors' offense has lots of work to do after disappointing opening night

    Chris Boucher returns from finger injury after accidental run in with Precious Achiuwa

    The Raptors are trying to be at the forefront of defensive innovation with their versatile roster

    USATSI_16992819_168390270_lowres
    News

    Montrezl Harrell Clears the Air After Strange Technical Foul Following Chat with Drake

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16992239_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors' Offense Has Lots of Work to Do After Disappointing Opening Night

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16965516_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Return Home with New Era Set to Begin Tonight

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15925279_168390270_lowres
    News

    Chris Boucher Returns from Finger Injury After Accidental Run in with Precious Achiuwa

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16942199_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Wizards

    Oct 20, 2021
    Dragic Athletic
    News

    Watch: Goran Dragic Hilariously Rips Former Teammates & Praises Raptors' Athleticism

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_15461476_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    The Raptors Are Trying to be at the Forefront of Defensive Innovation with Their Versatile Roster

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16892814_168390270_lowres
    News

    The Raptors Are Currently into the Luxury Tax: What Does it Mean?

    Oct 19, 2021