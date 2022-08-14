Raptors Players Are Scattered Throughout Most Improved Player Leaderboards

The Toronto Raptors may not have the favorite for the NBA's Most Improved Player next season, but Vegas sportsbooks see a few potential candidates coming from Toronto.

Precious Achiuwa is the most likely Most Improved Player on Toronto's roster at most sportsbooks. The 6-foot-9 forward is listed anywhere from +2,000, conveying a 5% chance he earns the honor, to +15,000, conveying a 0.7% he wins the award.

Right behind Achiuwa is Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who can be found between +2,500 and +3,300, conveying about a 3% chance of winning. While Barnes is expected to be among Toronto's most improved players next season, second-year players rarely earn league recognition for the Most Improved Player. Only seven second-year players have ever won the award and none has since 2007 when Monta Ellis earned the top spot in voting.

OG Anunoby sits at about +3,300 at most sportsbooks. The 25-year-old has supposedly been looking for a bigger role in the offense and could be poised to take a big developmental step next season. If he can stay healthy and keep his efficiency up with a bigger offensive role, voters could see him as a MIP candidate.

The longshot on Toronto's roster is Gary Trent Jr. who can be found between +8,000 and +24,000, conveying about a 1% chance he earns the award. The 23-year-old took a step forward as a two-way player last season and developed into one of the Raptors' most dangerous offensive weapons. At one point last year he strung together a 10-game stretch in which he averaged 27.8 points per game.

