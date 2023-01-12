O.G. Anunoby Becomes Raptors' Most Likely Trade Candidate, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors most likely trade candidate next month is O.G. Anunoby, according to oddsmakers

Despite all the chatter surrounding Gary Trent Jr. as the Toronto Raptors head toward the NBA trade deadline next month, it's O.G. Anunoby that's been tabbed the most-likely trade candidate for Toronto by the oddsmakers.

Anunoby is listed at -185 to remain with the Raptors following the trade deadline by Bodog, conveying a 65% chance he stays with the team. That number is only marginally lower than Trent who sits at -200, implying a 2/3rds chance he isn't traded.

Multiple recent reports have suggested Toronto has yet to make Anunoby truly available in trade talks. Rival teams have been eyeing the 25-year-old 3-and-D forward, though Toronto's asking price is believed by exorbitantly high.

Trent's name has come up repeatedly and he's reportedly been made "undeniably available," according to Substack's Marc Stein. Considering Trent is expected to hit free agency this summer, it would make sense for the Raptors to move on from the soon-to-be 24-year-old guard if the organization believes it cannot retain his services this summer.

Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are long shots to be dealt before the deadline. VanVleet is listed at -400 to remain in Toronto, conveying an 80% he remains with the Raptors. Siakam, meanwhile, is listed at -325, conveying an 77% chance he isn't traded.

Toronto has 15 games remaining before the Feb. 9, 2023, NBA trade deadline.

