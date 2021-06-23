Raptors Move up to No. 4 in 2021 NBA Draft Lottery
The Toronto Raptors will select four overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
While it won't be Cade Cunningham or Evan Mobley coming to Toronto, the Raptors have to be thrilled to move all the way up from No. 7 to No. 4 in the draft. Toronto will now have a chance to select one of the five stars who sit atop most NBA mock drafts. It's a list that includes Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, and Jonathan Kuminga, alongside Cunningham and Mobley.
Toronto came into the draft with just a 31.9% chance of earning a top-four pick and a 7.5% chance of earning the top pick.
For the fourth straight season, the team with the seventh-best lottery odds has moved up in the draft. Toronto continues a trend after the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings all moved up from the seventh spot.
The Raptors have not selected in the lottery since 2016 when they selected Jakob Poeltl with the ninth pick. It'll be the first time general manager Bobby Webster has made a selection in the lottery and just the second time Masai Ujiri will pick in the lottery with Toronto, assuming he remains the team's president next season.
The NBA Draft will take place on July 29, 2021.
Here's the rest of the lottery:
No. 14: Golden State Warriors
No. 13: Indiana Pacers
No. 12: San Antonio Spurs
No. 11: Charlotte Hornets
No. 10: New Orleans Pelicans
No. 9: Sacramento Kings
No. 8: Orlando Magic
No. 7: Golden State Warriors
No. 6: Oklahoma City Thunder
No. 5: Orlando Magic
No. 4: Toronto Raptors
No. 3: Cleveland Cavaliers
No. 2: Houston Rockets
No. 1: Detroit Pistons
