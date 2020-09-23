SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Report: Raptors Assistant Bjorkgren Interviewed for Pacers Opening

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' head coaching vacancy, according to Sirius XM's Frank Isola.

The 45-year-old Bjorkgren joined the Raptors' coaching staff in 2018, accepting the title alongside newly hired head coach Nick Nurse.

Prior to coming to Toronto, Nurse and Bjorkgren had worked together while coaching the Iowa Energy from 2007-2011. The two helped lead the Energy to the 2011 D-League championship before departing the team in 2012.

Bjorkgren has never held a head coaching job in the NBA. 

Having assistant coaches interview for head coaching jobs around the league is just the price of success. The Raptors have been one of the NBA's top organizations for the past few seasons and it is expected that assistant coaches will be interviewed for openings.

Aside from Bjorkgren, Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has previously been tied to head coaching vacancies. The 46-year-old Griffin reportedly interviewed for the Memphis Grizzlies vacancy in May 2019 and was reportedly a candidate for the Chicago Bulls vacancy earlier this year. That Bulls job was filled Tuesday by former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

Griffin won his first NBA games as a head coach in Toronto's penultimate regular season game this year, taking the reigns from Nurse for one day. 

The following day Griffin was accused of domestic violence by his former wife, Aubrey Griffin. He and the organization have died those allegations.

His name has not been tied to any coaching vacancies since the allegations.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Durant Calls Nurse a Top 5 Coach

Raptors coach Nick Nurse is a top five coach in the NBA, Kevin Durant says.

Aaron Rose

The Case for Re-Signing Marc Gasol

The Raptors should re-sign Marc Gasol this offseason, maintaining cap space for 2021 and its star-studded free agency class

Aaron Rose

Ibaka's Days in Toronto Could be Numbered

The Raptors' financial crunch this offseason could mark the end of Serge Ibaka's time in Toronto

Aaron Rose

Silver: 2021 Season Likely Won't Start Until January

The 2021 NBA season is not expected to start until January at the earliest, according to commissioner Adam Silver

Aaron Rose

Clippers Turmoil Could Create Opening for Raptors

The Raptors have taken advantage of teams in turmoil in the past, looking to the Los Angeles Clippers this summer could make sense for Toronto

Aaron Rose

Watson Jr. Working Out in Arizona

Raptors guard Paul Watson Jr. was videtaped working out in Arizona on Friday

Aaron Rose

Anunoby Signs with Klutch Sports

Raptors forward OG Anunoby signs with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports agency as he heads into a pivotal offseason for Toronto

Aaron Rose

by

Rhett1015

Siakam Finishes 10th in MVP Voting, Giannis Wins Again

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam finished 10th in NBA MVP voting while Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the award

Aaron Rose

Murray Inspiring Next Generation of Canadian Hoopers

Jamal Murray's playoffs have inspired Canadian basketball players to continue following their dreams

Aaron Rose

Ujiri & Raptors Leaders For Social Change

The Raptors and president Masai Ujiri continue to show they are leaders in the NBA as they continue the fight for meaningful social change

Aaron Rose