Report: Raptors Assistant Bjorkgren Interviewed for Pacers Opening

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' head coaching vacancy, according to Sirius XM's Frank Isola.

The 45-year-old Bjorkgren joined the Raptors' coaching staff in 2018, accepting the title alongside newly hired head coach Nick Nurse.

Prior to coming to Toronto, Nurse and Bjorkgren had worked together while coaching the Iowa Energy from 2007-2011. The two helped lead the Energy to the 2011 D-League championship before departing the team in 2012.

Bjorkgren has never held a head coaching job in the NBA.

Having assistant coaches interview for head coaching jobs around the league is just the price of success. The Raptors have been one of the NBA's top organizations for the past few seasons and it is expected that assistant coaches will be interviewed for openings.

Aside from Bjorkgren, Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has previously been tied to head coaching vacancies. The 46-year-old Griffin reportedly interviewed for the Memphis Grizzlies vacancy in May 2019 and was reportedly a candidate for the Chicago Bulls vacancy earlier this year. That Bulls job was filled Tuesday by former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

Griffin won his first NBA games as a head coach in Toronto's penultimate regular season game this year, taking the reigns from Nurse for one day.

The following day Griffin was accused of domestic violence by his former wife, Aubrey Griffin. He and the organization have died those allegations.

His name has not been tied to any coaching vacancies since the allegations.