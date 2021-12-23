Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Report: NBA Nearing Deal With NBPA To Lessen Quarantine Period Following Positive Tests
    Report: NBA Nearing Deal With NBPA To Lessen Quarantine Period Following Positive Tests

    The NBA is reportedly nearing a deal that would allow for players who have contracted COVID-19 to return to prior to the 10 day minimum
    The NBA is reportedly nearing a deal that would allow for players who have contracted COVID-19 to return to prior to the 10 day minimum

    Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 may soon be able to leave isolation earlier than expected.

    The NBA and the Players' Association are reportedly nearing a day that could allow for players who have tested positive to exit quarantine after just six days, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    If this new rule comes into place in the next few days, it would allow the Toronto Raptors to get some of their eight players currently in COVID-19 protocols back onto the court much earlier than anticipated. Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton, for example, who went into protocols on December 18 would be available to return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As would Gary Trent Jr. who entered protocols on December 19.

    There is, however, a catch. The Canadian government currently prohibits anyone from entering the country who has tested positive in the last 14 days. That rule will change on January 15 and be cut down to 10 days, but it's unclear if Canada would permit players who have tested positive to enter the country prior to the 10-day minimum if the NBA approved this rule change.

    Canada will prohibit any athletes who are unvaccinated from entering the country as of January 15, meaning the handful of NBA players who have yet to get the shot will not be allowed to play the Raptors in Toronto starting next month.

