Report: NBA Poised to Lower Draft Eligibility to 18, Possibly by 2024

Those 2024 first-round draft picks teams like the Toronto Raptors have been unwilling to trade may soon become a little more valuable.

After nearly two decades in which high school players have been prohibited from entering the NBA Draft, the league is reportedly expected to lower the age eligibility for the NBA Draft from 19 years old to 18, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The changes are expected to go into effect as early as the 2024 NBA Draft.

The change would have massive ramifications for that year's draft cohort, making the pool of players draft eligible conceivably twice as big for that one season. The Raptors, for example, are one of the few contending teams that have hung on to its full allotment of future first-round draft picks. Toronto did, however, trade its 2024 second-round pick to Memphis for Marc Gasol back in 2019 en route to the franchise's first NBA championship.

While Toronto could be one of the teams helped by the rule change considering the team's glut of future picks, the Raptors found themselves on the other side of the rule change back in 2005 when the organization earned the No. 1 pick in the first draft without high school players. Toronto selected Andrea Bargnani with the top selection. Had high school players been eligible to get drafted, the Raptors likely would have picked Greg Oden or Kevin Durant with the No. 1 pick.

Further Reading

Report: Dennis Schröder chose Lakers deal over Interest from Raptors & Suns

NBA execs rank Scottie Barnes among 10 best young players to build around, poll finds

What would it take for the Raptors to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?