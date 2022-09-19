Skip to main content
Report: NBA Poised to Lower Draft Eligibility to 18, Possibly by 2024

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Report: NBA Poised to Lower Draft Eligibility to 18, Possibly by 2024

The NBA is reportedly looking to allow high school players to be draft eligible as early as the 2024 Draft, potentially helping teams like the Toronto Raptors
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Those 2024 first-round draft picks teams like the Toronto Raptors have been unwilling to trade may soon become a little more valuable.

After nearly two decades in which high school players have been prohibited from entering the NBA Draft, the league is reportedly expected to lower the age eligibility for the NBA Draft from 19 years old to 18, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The changes are expected to go into effect as early as the 2024 NBA Draft.

The change would have massive ramifications for that year's draft cohort, making the pool of players draft eligible conceivably twice as big for that one season. The Raptors, for example, are one of the few contending teams that have hung on to its full allotment of future first-round draft picks. Toronto did, however, trade its 2024 second-round pick to Memphis for Marc Gasol back in 2019 en route to the franchise's first NBA championship.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Toronto could be one of the teams helped by the rule change considering the team's glut of future picks, the Raptors found themselves on the other side of the rule change back in 2005 when the organization earned the No. 1 pick in the first draft without high school players. Toronto selected Andrea Bargnani with the top selection. Had high school players been eligible to get drafted, the Raptors likely would have picked Greg Oden or Kevin Durant with the No. 1 pick.

Further Reading

Report: Dennis Schröder chose Lakers deal over Interest from Raptors & Suns

NBA execs rank Scottie Barnes among 10 best young players to build around, poll finds

What would it take for the Raptors to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

USATSI_18111007_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Juancho Hernangomez Goes Off For Spain, Shows Raptors His Three-Point Firepower

By Aaron Rose
Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) drives the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at TD Garden
News

Report: Dennis Schröder Chose Lakers Deal Over Interest from Raptors & Suns

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (4)
News

NBA Execs Rank Scottie Barnes Among 10 Best Young Players to Build Around, Poll Finds

By Aaron Rose
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) tries to dribble past Toronto Raptors forward Oshae Brissett (12) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena
News

What Would it Take For the Raptors to Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Thunder Reporter Details the Price

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18059637_168390270_lowres
News

Jarrett Culver Lands with Hawks Despite Raptors Rumors

By Aaron Rose
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) grabs a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie (55) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena
News

Report: Raptors 'Consistently Mentioned' As Potential Bojan Bogdanovic Landing Spot

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates after causing a turnover as guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena
News

Report: NBA Cap Expected to Jump $10.4m Next Year, Higher than Previously Expected

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) gestures as teammates react after scoring a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Scotiabank Arena
News

NBA 2K23 Releases Ratings for Raptors Bench

By Aaron Rose