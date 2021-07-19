Report: Collin Sexton 'Very Available' This Summer, Cavaliers Trade Could Impact Raptors Draft Plans

The Toronto Raptors' draft plans could be totally changed if the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to move Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA Draft

Few players could have a bigger impact on the Toronto Raptors' draft plans this month than Collin Sexton.

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be at a bit of a crossroads with Sexton, their 22-year-old lead point guard. He is a scoring machine who averaged 24.3 points with 4.4 assists and 37.1% three-point shooting this past year, but as he heads toward a contract extension this summer there are multiple reports suggesting that the Cavaliers are ready to make a change.

Sexton is "very available" this summer, according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

"The Cavs may not find a match and still bring Sexton back for next season, but it won’t be for a lack of trying," Lloyd wrote.

Lloyd's report comes alongside reporting from Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor who also says Sexton is "very available" this summer.

"At this point, it seems to be more than the usual due diligence and market value exploration," Fedor wrote.

If Sexton is moved before July 29, it would clear the way for Cleveland to go after one of the draft's top two guards, either Jalen Green — who is expected to go second to Houston — or Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga's do-it-all point guard.

While Suggs might fit the Raptors' prospect mold better than any other top-tier prospect, Toronto has a desperate need for a center like Evan Mobley who may slip a little bit on draft night. The 7-footer is no longer the favorite to be selected second overall by Houston, according to Bodog, and a trade involving Sexton could see Mobley fall right into the Raptors' lap.

Further Reading

Raptors among betting favorites to land Damian Lillard if traded

Report: Scottie Barnes has become hot enough name for Raptors to consider at No. 4

Report: Raptors scheduled to workout Keon Johnson