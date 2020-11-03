Four Potential Raptors Draft Picks to Know

The 2020 NBA Draft might be the strangest in league history. Teams have had an extra four months to scout players than was originally expected and while some extra time can be a good thing for some teams, too much of it can cause problems.

"You’ve got to be careful because you don’t want to be one of those study long, study wrong (teams)," said Patrick Engelbrecht, the Toronto Raptors director of global scouting & international affairs.

Fortunately for the Raptors, Toronto has one of the best scouting teams in the NBA and a scouting system with a track record of finding late gems who fit the Raptors mold.

So with the 29th pick in this year's draft, where will the Raptors be looking?

Here are a few names to keep an eye on:

1. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Stewart is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward who averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Huskies. He was the third-highest ranked recruit in the 2019 high school class, behind James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards, but didn't impress the way the other two did, leading Washington to a disappointing 15-17 record. He's considered the 25th best prospect in this year's draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, and a potential draft pick for the Raptors in CBS' latest mock draft.

"Stewart was highly productive on a bad Washington team, which didn’t exactly help him from a draft perspective, but he remains appealing to teams due in large part to his motor, energy, and work ethic. He has elite length in spite of not being particularly tall for a center and is willing to do the dirty work as a rebounder and defender, some of which was lost in the shuffle due to the Huskies’ 2-3 zone," Woo wrote. "Stewart sometimes struggles to finish plays and get off clean looks against guys who can counter his size, but there’s optimism that he’ll be able to shoot threes, and he’s not going to require tons of touches to be effective. There’s not star upside here, but the odds are good that Stewart keeps improving and carves out a solid career."

Stewart's 25% 3-point shooting might dissuade the Raptors who liked having floor-spacing bigs last season, but Stewart is a highly competitive player who fits a need for Toronto with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol both hitting free agency.

2. Théo Maledon (France)

Maledon is a 6-foot-3 guard out of ASVEL who averaged 6.5 points in 15.6 minutes per game while playing in the LNB Pro A last season, France's highest basketball league. It was a bit of a disappointing season for the 19-year-old who entered the year considered a top-10 pick after an exciting 2018-19 season. Despite the dip in production, he is still ranked the 19th best prospect in the draft by Woo and a potential draft pick for Toronto in The Ringer's latest mock draft.

"Maledon’s stock ran aground amid a rocky season hampered by injuries and an inconsistent role. He still projects as a useful jack-of-all-trades combo guard but lacks one elite skill to hang his hat on at this stage," Woo wrote. "Maledon is a good shooter, plus athlete, and should be able to hold his own defensively. Although he lacks some dynamism off the dribble, he should do enough to fit into a rotation in some capacity. He’s also universally regarded as a hard worker with strong intangibles, and it’s hard to see him falling too much further than this. His upside is tied more to his own desire to improve than anything else, and he checks enough boxes to draft him with some confidence in this range."

The Raptors have had success with international players in the past and Maledon certainly fits the bill as a hard working guard that Toronto could use with so much uncertainty in the backcourt entering this offseason.

3. Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech)

Ramsey is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard who averaged 15 points on 44% shooting and 42.6% 3-point shooting in his lone season in Lubbock. He's a dynamic offensive scorer who is ranked No. 27 in the class by Woo and mocked to be a Raptor by Sports Illustrated.

"Ramsey’s profile is a little more enigmatic than you’d like after a decent but not wholly convincing season at Texas Tech. But he has solid tools and is an interesting upside play in the late first round," Woo wrote. "Right now, he settles for too many jumpers and gets to the rim less often than you’d think for a guy with his type of strength. If he reverses that trend and embraces the defensive side of the ball, he has a chance to be a useful rotation player, particularly if his three-point shooting (42% on 141 attempts, but 64% from the free throw line) holds up. Ramsey’s not much of a playmaker either and will have to flesh out his skill set beyond simply scoring to make the most of his NBA opportunity."

Ramsey is intriguing as one of the youngest prospects in the draft, having turned 19 in June. His defensive versatility should interest the Raptors who have one of the best developmental programs in the league and could find a late first round steal in Ramsey.

4. Tyler Bey (Colorado)

Bey is a 6-foot-7, 218-pound wing who averaged 13.8 points and nine rebounds in his junior season at Colorado. He's been a draft riser of late after an impressive combined and a prospect that has reportedly piqued the Raptors' interest, according to Alex Kennedy. Bey is ranked as the 30th prospect in the class by Woo.

"Bey offers some real role-player intrigue as a potentially useful big in small-ball lineups, as a high-energy rebounder and play finisher with some untapped ability. He’s not a great shooter, but also not a non-shooter, and he’s athletic enough to defend some wings as well as smaller bigs," Woo wrote. "Bey may enable his team to play small and fast without commanding touches, and if he’s able to eventually space the floor, it’s not hard to see him having utility off the bench. He’s one of the more unorthodox players in the draft, but it’s hard to see a team taking him without a plan to optimize him accordingly, which bodes well."

If Bey continues to rise he might not be available for the Raptors at 29, but if he on the board late in the first, he's the kind of player that should find success in Toronto's system.