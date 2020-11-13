Undrafted Market Expected to Be a Feeding Frenzy

If you think the uncertainty of Wednesday's NBA Draft is going to cause some madness, just wait until the draft is over, that's when the real craziness is going to begin.

"It’s going to be all out warfare," Raptors 905 coach Jama Mahlalela said during his Friday morning pre-draft media availability.

It's there, in the immediate aftermath of the NBA Draft that the Toronto Raptors have really shown their scouting mettle lately. They've repeatedly signed overlooked prospects after the draft, inking Fred VanVleet to a multi-year deal a month after the 2016 NBA Draft and nabbing Terence Davis II after just one Summer League game with the Denver Nuggets.

This year the undrafted free agent market is expected to be particularly robust.

"I think probably more than usual the undrafted market is going to be huge," said Patrick Engelbrecht, the Raptors director of global scouting & international affairs.

Once that 60th pick is in, there's going to be a rush to scoop up the leftover prospects, Mahlalela said. Especially in a year without Summer League and just 34 days between the draft and the start of the 2020-21 NBA season on December 22.

As for who exactly the Raptors are going after, it'll come down to a multitude of different characteristics.

"I think the simple answer is you start with skill first," Mahlalela said. "Then you’re looking at the dimensions of the athlete, what are they bringing to the table in terms of physicality, athleticism, explosion, strength, those sorts of areas. And then I think it becomes a bit more nuanced in terms of who the person is, and then I think you’re trying to look for some unique characteristics of what they’re bringing to the table."

"I think we all know the NBA season is a really long season and it’s a grind more than it is a race, and I think finding people who can work their way through the grind and find a way to persevere through some adversity are things you’re starting to look at, and qualities that you want to have in your system, players that can find a way to succeed."

Once the prospects are in the door — wherever the Raptors and Raptors 905 are playing next season — there's going to be another rush to get them ready for basketball at the highest level.

"Literally from the day we draft these guys or we select them as exhibit 10s we’re going to go to work right away," Mahlalela said. "It’s just a smaller timeline, but we’ve got to pump out the same results. So it’ll be a lot of work for the group."