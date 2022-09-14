NBA Execs Rank Scottie Barnes Among 10 Best Young Players to Build Around, Poll Finds

Luka Doncic may be the league's most coveted young player, but Scottie Barnes isn't far behind, NBA executives say.

A recent poll by HoopsHype has the Toronto Raptors sophomore forward ranked as the seventh-best young player to build a team around.

“Barnes is a legitimate two-way player who can play multiple positions,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He has great size and playmaking abilities. With the way the rules are changing to promote pace and transition opportunities, his ability to grab and go will be valuable. Defensively, his ability to guard multiple positions, contain on the perimeter, and shrink the court will continue to hold value.”

Doncic was the unanimous top selection by the 15 executives who were asked to pick between NBA players younger than 25 years old. He was followed by Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant, respectively.

Evan Mobley filed in at No. 4 on the list despite losing the 2022 Rookie of the Year award to Barnes. The 7-foot Mobley is considered one of the league's best young defenders with an offensive arsenal refined for his young age. He averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks as a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson rank just ahead of Barnes at fifth and sixth, respectively.

Barnes is trailed by LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander respectively.

