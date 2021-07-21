Raptors Open at 50/1, 16th-Best Odds for 2022 NBA Title

The Toronto Raptors have the 16th-best odds to win the 2022 NBA Title according to Vegas at 50-to-1

Vegas certainly doesn't see the Toronto Raptors are very serious title contenders next season.

A down 2020-21 NBA season seems to have turned Vegas sportsbooks off the Toronto Raptors who sit at 50-to-1 longshots to win the 2021-22 NBA Finals, according to BetOnline. Even with a presumed return to Toronto next year and the addition of a high-end lottery pick, the Raptors are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 16th-best odds to win the Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets and their three-headed juggernaut of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are heavy favorites at +325, implying a 23.5% chance they take home the NBA's top prize. They're followed by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the L.A. Lakers at 5-to-1, the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks at 7-to-1, the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns at 9-to-1, and the Golden State Warriors at 10-to-1.

NBA Championship Odds BetOnline

The MVP odds for next season are headlined by Dallas' Luka Doncic at +450, implying an 18.2% probability, followed by Durant at +475, implying a 17.4% chance, and Curry at +650, implying a 13.3% chance.

The only Raptors player, if you will, on the MVP board is Kyle Lowry, a soon-to-be free agent, at +25,000, implying a 0.4% chance he wins the MVP.

Strangely, Toronto is on the board as a potential destination for Kawhi Leonard for next season. The Raptors have the fifth-best odds to be Leonard's team next year, behind the Clippers at -300, implying a 75% chance, New York, Dallas, and Miami, respectively.

