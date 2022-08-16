NBA Reinstates Former Raptor Jalen Harris Following One-Year Suspension

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been reinstated back into the NBA following a one-year suspension, the league announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old second-round pick was dismissed and disqualified last year following a positive drug test for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. The suspension was for a "drug of abuse" which does not include performance-enhancing drugs or cannabis.

The Raptors still hold Harris' rights as a restricted free agent should he return to the NBA. He briefly showed glimpses of NBA skills during Toronto's COVID-19 season in Tampa, averaging 14.5 points over his final six games in 2020-21. During his final game of the year, he posted 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting against the Dallas Mavericks before sitting out the season finale.

The problem for Harris is Toronto's roster is virtually set for training camp and there doesn't appear to be room for the 6-foot-5 guard. The Raptors have both two-way spots taken up by Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper Jr. and he'd have to fight with Justin Champagnie, Dalano Banton, Juancho Hernangomez, Svi Mykhailiuk, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown for one of Toronto's final spots.

Harris most recently played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, leading the team with 19.9 points per game on 41.1% shooting with a 28.8% clip from behind the arc.

Further Reading

Updated odds don't like Raptors' chances to land Kevin Durant

Raptors players are scattered throughout the most improved player leaderboards

Raptors expected to regress next season, oddsmakers say

Scottie Barnes shows off improved shooting range in new vlog