Raptors Announce Return to Toronto For Season Opener on October 20

The Toronto Raptors will open the 2021-22 NBA season against the Washington Wizards and welcome Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat to town on February 3

The Toronto Raptors are coming home.

For the first time in over a year and a half, the Raptors are scheduled to play a true home game at Scotiabank Arena. The opener, set for October 20 against the Washington Wizards, will be the Raptors' first home game in exactly 600 days.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Raptors to play last season in Tampa and created all kinds of issues for the organization both on and off the court.

"Playing away [from home] set us back a couple of years," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday.

Things, however, will look a little different with COVID-19 protocols in place and COVID-19 vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test required for entry into the arena.

If the home opener is expected to be the most emotional night of the season, February 3, when Toronto welcomes Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat to town, will certainly be a close second.

Other key dates to circle include the road opener in Boston on October 22, Danny Green's return to Toronto on December 28, Serge Ibaka's return on December 31, Norman Powell's return on January 23, and Marc Gasol's return on March 18.

