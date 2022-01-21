Raptors Sit Among NBA's Most Popular Teams on NBA Merchandise Store

Canadians aren't the only ones loading up on Toronto Raptors merchandise this season.

The Raptors have been among the NBA's hottest selling teams on NBAStore.com this season, sitting ninth in the league in merchandise sales, the league announced Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead all teams in merchandise sales this season, led by LeBron James who tops the league's most popular jersey for the first half of the year. The Golden State Warriors led by Steph Curry, Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brooklyn Nets led by Kevin Durant all follow in both merchandise and jersey sales.

Toronto sits behind the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.

No Raptors player appeared in the top 15 most sold jerseys, though Canadian R.J. Barrett came in at No. 14, just ahead of LaMelo Ball.

Last season, Toronto finished the year 10th in merchandise sales on NBAStore.com and, unsurprisingly, the No. 1 team on the NBAstore.ca with Kyle Lowry laying claim to the most sold jersey in Canada.

