Report: Raptors Playoffs Will Continue Amid Social Change Discussions

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors' playoffs will reportedly continue following a strike by NBA players to protest police brutality and racial injustice, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The season was postponed Wednesday afternoon after the Milwaukee Bucks choose not to come out of their locker room to start Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in an effort to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

The Raptors will reportedly not start their series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday with the season's schedule still unclear, according to Wojnarowski.

The decision to continue the playoffs comes after an 11 a.m. players-only meeting to discuss how to move forward. The Thursday morning meeting follows another meeting Wednesday night to discuss a plan.

There will reportedly be another meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss how to keep the focus on social change throughout the playoffs, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The league is reportedly aiming to continue the playoffs on Friday, The Athletics' Shams Charania reported.

Toronto had been one of the organizations at the forefront of strike discussions prior to Wednesday afternoon's Bucks' protest. Both Raptors and Celtics players met to discuss if they wanted to proceed with their Game 1 originally scheduled for Thursday night. It was unclear if the Raptors had decided if they would strike to begin the Eastern Conference semifinals, but once the Bucks decided not to take the court on Wednesday, the NBA decided to postpone all NBA games on Wednesday.

More to come.

