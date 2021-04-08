NBA Suspends Fred VanVleet & DeAndre' Bembry

The NBA has suspended Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and DeAndre' Bembry for leaving the bench during Tuesday's altercation with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a few men down in the coming days.

The NBA has decided to suspend Fred VanVleet and DeAndre' Bembry without pay for leaving the bench area during Tuesday's on-court altercation between OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder.

Anunoby, who was ejected from the game, was fined $30,000 for initiating the incident "by grabbing Schröder by the leg and recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schröder," the league wrote in a press release.

VanVleet, who is listed as unavailable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, will serve his suspension in the next regular season game for which he is physically able to play, the league wrote. Bembry will miss Thursday night's game.

The NBA also suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen-Horton Tucker and fined Montrezl Harrell for their involvement.

"Harrell, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the altercation and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr," the league wrote.

The Raptors have already ruled out Kyle Lowry, Rodney Hood, Jalen Harris, Patrick McCaw, and Paul Watson Jr. for Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors plan to sign former Magic centre Khem Birch

Malachi Flynn has flourished despite an unorthodox developmental season

ESPN leaves OG Anunoby off their top 25 players under 25 list