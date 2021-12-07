Report: Raptors Are 'Looking to do Some Things' When Trade Season Picks Up

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to keep an eye on when NBA trade discussions start to ramp up later this month and throughout the winter.

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minnesota, the Raptors have been mentioned as a team looking to make some trades this winter.

"I continue to hear from non-Wolves league executives that the Toronto Raptors are a team to keep an eye on, that the Raptors are willing to do some things, are looking to do some things," Wolfson said on his podcast The Scoop w/ Doogie. "I was told by multiple people to keep an eye on the Raptors."

As of December 15, all recently signed players will be eligible to be traded. That means the restrictions on Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Isaac Bonga will be lifted. While that shouldn't make too much of a difference for Toronto, it will certainly make deals easier throughout the league.

Goran Dragic is, of course, the most obvious trade candidate should the Raptors be able to move the veteran guard. He left the team late last month to deal with a personal matter and is not expected to return to the NBA until he is traded or bought out at some point in the next few months.

