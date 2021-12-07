Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Raptors Are 'Looking to do Some Things' When Trade Season Picks Up
    Publish date:

    Report: Raptors Are 'Looking to do Some Things' When Trade Season Picks Up

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to watch as the NBA's December 15 restrictions lift and trade season begins later this month
    Author:

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to watch as the NBA's December 15 restrictions lift and trade season begins later this month

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to keep an eye on when NBA trade discussions start to ramp up later this month and throughout the winter.

    According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minnesota, the Raptors have been mentioned as a team looking to make some trades this winter.

    "I continue to hear from non-Wolves league executives that the Toronto Raptors are a team to keep an eye on, that the Raptors are willing to do some things, are looking to do some things," Wolfson said on his podcast The Scoop w/ Doogie. "I was told by multiple people to keep an eye on the Raptors."

    Recommended Articles

    As of December 15, all recently signed players will be eligible to be traded. That means the restrictions on Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Isaac Bonga will be lifted. While that shouldn't make too much of a difference for Toronto, it will certainly make deals easier throughout the league.

    Goran Dragic is, of course, the most obvious trade candidate should the Raptors be able to move the veteran guard. He left the team late last month to deal with a personal matter and is not expected to return to the NBA until he is traded or bought out at some point in the next few months.

    Further Reading

    Chris Boucher believes he's figured out the reason for his disappointing start

    Pascal Siakam leads the way as Raptors bench finally breaks through in victory over Wizards

    Must See: Pascal Siakam credits his niece peeing on him for breakout performance

    USATSI_17275115_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Are 'Looking to do Some Things' When Trade Season Picks Up

    just now
    USATSI_17142755_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Chris Boucher Believes He's Figured Out the Reason for his Disappointing Start

    17 hours ago
    Siakam Pee
    News

    Must See: Pascal Siakam Credits His Niece Peeing on Him For Breakout Performance

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17301388_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Leads the Way as Raptors Bench Finally Breaks Through in Victory over Wizards

    Dec 5, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 10.16.20 AM
    News

    Must See: Precious Achiuwa is Puzzled by Bagged Milk, Eats Oreo With a Fork

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17088125_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Wizards

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17160264_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse is 'Totally Confident' in Dalano Banton's Development as a Shooter

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_12696081_168390270_lowres
    News

    JJ Redick Accuses Kawhi Leonard of Traveling During The Shot

    Dec 3, 2021