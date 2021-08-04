Report: Raptors Building Momentum Toward Khem Birch Signing

The Toronto Raptors are nearing a deal to bring back Canadian center Khem Birch once the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat is finalized

Once the Toronto Raptors finalize the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, all signs point toward a deal getting done with Khem Birch.

The 28-year-old Birch signed with Toronto toward the end of last season and played in 19 games with the Raptors. While no deal has been finalized yet, there is "momentum building" toward a deal to bring back the Canadian big, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

First, though, the Raptors have to figure out if they're keeping Goran Dragic or if they can find a suitor for the 35-year-old Slovenian. The Dallas Mavericks have been the most obvious destination for Dragic, but the teams haven't been able to come to terms on an agreement. Now, per Grange, it's looking increasingly like Toronto will keep Dragic and try to find a trade partner down the road.

It's unclear how much the Raptors will pay Birch who averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season with Toronto. According to Grange, it will be less than the full mid-level exception which is $9.5 for over-the-cap non-taxpaying teams.

