Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs Pelicans: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will look to make it three straight wins Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET
Where to Watch
TSN and TSN 1050 will call the game in Toronto. Bally Sports New Orleans and News Talk 99.5 will broadcast in New Orleans.
What to Watch For
- The starting lineup certainly came as a surprise Monday night with Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes coming off the bench. Raptors coach Nick Nurse wouldn't say if he planned to continue that moving forward but it's certainly something to keep an eye on. Barnes sounded unenthused with the idea and he'll probably slide back into the starting line. Trent, however, may remain in the sixth-man spot for a little longer.
- Pascal Siakam was brilliant in his first game back from injury and that shouldn't change on Wednesday. Toronto did only play him for 30 minutes, though, and that number should tick up closer to 35-38 against the Pelicans.
- O.G. Anunoby has taken on virtually every one of the league's top players this season and Williamson is next on the docket. The Pelicans star is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 57.8% from the floor.
Injury Reports
Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out for Toronto.
Brandon Ingram and E.J. Liddell are out for New Orleans while CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Naji Marshall are questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -1 point favorites with an implied win probability of 53.7%. The total for the game is 222.5
