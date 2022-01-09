Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to make it six straight wins Sunday evening when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have been plagued by slow starts in each of their last two outings and Raptors coach Nick Nurse has mentioned trying to make in-game adjustments a little bit quicker. If Toronto gets off to a bad start again, look for Nurse to shake things up before halftime if he can.

Gary Trent Jr. has been in a bit of a cold spell since returning from COVID-19 protocols, but he hit some big shots down the stretch against the Jazz and may finally be his groove again.

Jonas Valanciunas is returning to Toronto and may prove to be a pretty big problem for the Raptors. He's averaging a career-best 18.6 points with 11.9 rebounds and shooting 43% from behind the arc. Toronto doesn't have a big that can man up against Valanciunas, so it'll be a game of attacking mismatches for both sides.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Yuta Watanabe who remains in COVID-19 protocols.

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, Kira Lewis Jr., and Josh Hart.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 221.5.

