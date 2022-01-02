Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors will open the new year against R.J. Barrett and the undermanned New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors may finally have their entire rotation ready to go Sunday afternoon with Scottie Barnes (probable) the only player whose status is still unknown. If he can go, it'll be the first time Toronto has had its top seven players healthy for a game this year. Keep an eye on those three forward lineups with OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Barnes on the court together. Their success in those lineups will be telling for the future of the team.

For as bad as things got for the Raptors over the past few weeks with 11 players entering COVID protocols, Toronto is now healthy and in a position to string together some games against undermanned opponents. The Knicks have five players in COVID protocols and nine players out in total. If the NBA is determined to keep pushing on, at least it'll even out in the end.

The Raptors were dealing with a lot of tired legs Friday night as they worked their way back into game shape. They shot 31.4% from three-point range with Fred VanVleet, in particular, struggling for most of the night. Things, however, should be getting better with one game behind them.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as probable. David Johnson, Goran Dragic, and Isaac Bonga are all out.

The Knicks will be without Danuel House Jr., Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Derrick Rose, Luka Samanic, Wayne Selden, Jericho Sims, and Kemba Walker. Evan Fournier is questionable to play.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5.

Further Reading

Goran Dragic is training for his NBA return in the Miami Heat's facility

NBA players are noticing how Canada is handling COVID differently than the United States

The Raptors are finally healthy and ready to answer the lingering questions