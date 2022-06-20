Knicks Have Second Best Odds to Land Fred VanVleet Next Season, Vegas Says

It wasn't all that long ago that the New York Knicks could have made a run at Fred VanVleet when the Toronto Raptors guard hit free agency just a couple of seasons ago.

Reports at the time suggested New York was intrigued by the then-Raptors role player, who was "indeed among the free agent options under consideration by New York," SNY's Ian Begley wrote back in 2020. Suddenly, Vegas seems to think there's a chance the Knicks finally get their lead point guard, listing New York at +400 to be VanVleet's team next season, per MyBookie.

Toronto remains the heavy favorite to retain VanVleet next year at -250 and there's been no reason to think VanVleet won't be back with the team. Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri conveyed his desire to run back the same core group for next season and has so far shown no willingness to move his lead guard.

The Detroit Pistons, another team connected to VanVleet back in 2020, are listed at +450 as VanVleet's next team, followed by the Miami Heat at +600, and Charlotte Hornets at +850.

Anything is possible and Ujiri's track record suggests to expect the unexpected, but he's traditionally been very patient with his roster and is more likely to make small moves to improve the fringes of the roster than a massive shakeup involving VanVleet or any other member of the core.

Further Reading

Raptors still favorites to keep OG Anunoby, but Portland leads outsiders, Vegas says

Raptors considered favorites to land Rudy Gobert, Vegas says

Skipped combine raises draft questions about Michigan's Caleb Houstan, but upside is enough to interest Raptors