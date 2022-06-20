Skip to main content
Knicks Have Second Best Odds to Land Fred VanVleet Next Season, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are considered the favorites to be Fred VanVleet's team next season, Vegas says

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't all that long ago that the New York Knicks could have made a run at Fred VanVleet when the Toronto Raptors guard hit free agency just a couple of seasons ago.

Reports at the time suggested New York was intrigued by the then-Raptors role player, who was "indeed among the free agent options under consideration by New York," SNY's Ian Begley wrote back in 2020. Suddenly, Vegas seems to think there's a chance the Knicks finally get their lead point guard, listing New York at +400 to be VanVleet's team next season, per MyBookie.

Toronto remains the heavy favorite to retain VanVleet next year at -250 and there's been no reason to think VanVleet won't be back with the team. Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri conveyed his desire to run back the same core group for next season and has so far shown no willingness to move his lead guard.

