Head Coach Nick Nurse Returns to the Sideline for Raptors

Things are slowly coming back to normal for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors will have head coach Nick Nurse back on the sideline for Thursday night's game. Nurse and five assistant coaches were all ruled out on February 26 prior to the Raptors game against the Houston Rockets. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo stepped up, coaching the Raptors to a 1-2 record over Nurse's absence.

Things, however, won't totally be back to normal as the Raptors will still be without a significant chunk of their roster on Thursday. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, and Malachi Flynn have all be ruled out due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

Toronto will start the second half of its schedule at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks in Tampa.

