Dwane Casey & The Pistons Seem To Always Give Nick Nurse a Fight

The Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse always seem to be in tough against the Detroit Pistons and Dwane Casey

Since taking over the Toronto Raptors in 2018, Nick Nurse has tallied an astonishing 129-71 record (64.5%). He and the Raptors have had their way with just about every team in the league. Except one.

While Nurse has manned one of the NBA's best ships over the past three seasons, his predecessor Dwane Casey has manned one of the worst. That hasn't been Casey's fault, for the most part. The Detroit Pistons are in a rebuilding phase and Casey has been tasked with helping to bring them back to relevancy. But so far, it's been rough. He's totaled 73 wins and 120 losses (37.8%) in Detroit. He does, however, have one hook to hang his hat on and that's a 5-3 record against Nurse's Raptors.

Toronto will look to pull a little closer to even on Monday night when they make the trip north to Detroit for an 8 p.m. tipoff. Even against the lowly 12-33 Pistons, the Raptors will be in tough on the second night of a back-to-back and potentially without Kyle Lowry who was sidelined on Monday with right foot soreness.

For the third time this season, the Raptors are favoured against the Pistons. They head into the game as -4 point favourites, according to Covers.

Detroit is expected to have Jerami Grant healthy and ready to go after the 27-year-old forward suffered a left quadriceps contusion on Saturday night in a 106-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Further Reading

Raptors made a risky decision in keeping Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline

Masai Ujiri says attend to his contract situation in the summer

Raptors expected to add frontcourt depth in the buyout market