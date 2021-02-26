NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Nick Nurse & 5 Coaches To Miss Friday's Game Due To Health & Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors will be without six members of the coaching staff including head coach Nick Nurse for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets due to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols. The coaches will continue to work remotely, the team announced Friday.

General manager Bobby Webster is scheduled to address the media regarding the situation this evening.

The Raptors are yet to have a player miss a game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

More to come. 

