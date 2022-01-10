Raptors Assign Dalano Banton & Malachi Flynn to Raptors 905

Practice is nice, but real NBA development takes in-game reps.

It's why the Toronto Raptors have decided to assign Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn to the G League to get some crucial developmental minutes with the Raptors 905 alongside Isaac Bonga and Justin Champagnie.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has long said he hates seeing young players wither away on the bench without any game action. It inhibits their ability to learn, grow, and develop. So with Banton and Flynn having fallen out of the rotation for Toronto, minutes with the 905 have become even more important.

"So just to get them out there and give them some quality minutes on the floor and some rhythm and timing conditioning," said Nurse on what he'd like to see from the two young guards. "I think playing with pace, attacking the paint, playing the right way, playing both ends."

Ideally, the Raptors want to see Banton get back to the type of player he was at the start of the season, a high-paced point guard whose tempo caught opposing teams off guard. He had 10 or so really impressive performances for a second-round pick to start the season, but turnover trouble and lackluster defense has plagued him more recently.

For Flynn, the story is a little bit more complicated. He's a more meticulous guard, preferring to prowl the perimeter for pick-and-roll opportunities and the Raptors are looking for a more decisive decision-maker. If his shot isn't falling — and it hasn't this season — he won't be of much use to what Toronto and the Raptors are trying to do.

