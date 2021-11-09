With James Harden's Antics Nullified, It's Time to Stop Defensive Tricks

A year ago, Gary Trent Jr. would have been dead to rights. He stood low in his defensive stance as James Harden dribbled between his legs, left, right, and back to the left again probing one of the Toronto Raptors' best defenders for even the slightest misstep.

Harden turned the corner, took one dribble, picked up the ball, and scooped up with his left arm, hooking Trent, and trying to draw a foul. It was the kind of play Harden has made a career out of. It's how he became the ideal modern NBA player, scoring essentially nothing but three-pointers, layups, and free throws. In his prime, he was averaging over 11 free-throw attempts per game and taking nearly 84% of his shots either behind the arc or at the rim. He'd become an analytical robot.

But this year, those numbers have plummeted. NBA referees have stopped falling for Harden's tricks, barring so-called "non-basketball moves" from being called fouls. His free-throw numbers have fallen from a high of 11.8 per game two years ago to just 4.6 per game this season. Across the league, free throws are down nearly two attempts per game from last year and scoring totals have dropped to numbers not seen since the early 2000s numbers.

"I think one of the emphasis was that they were not going to try to call a lot of things that they considered, I don't know what they consider them, non-basketball plays, but they're, I mean, we're playing basketball so I don't know why they call them that," Raptors coach Nick Nurse wondered aloud.

But the league shouldn't stop here. The increased physicality on defense has meant more turnovers and more transition opportunities this season. With that has come more of those frustrating "take" or "euro" fouls where defenders snuff out transition chances by grabbing an offensive player just as the transition starts. The goal for the defender is to take an intentional foul, avoid a clear-path penalty, and force the offense to take the ball out of bounds and try to score in the half-court where points are harder to come by. Transition offenses are averaging 1.19 points per possession this season compared to 0.92 in the half-court. The foul, therefore, is essentially a simple math problem meant to advantage the defense and all it costs is one pretty meaningless foul.

"It’s not a great play, I don’t think, for the game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "You’ve made a defensive play, you’re out running, you probably should be able to play through that and finish that play off without having to take it out sideline.

"You can’t fault the defensive people for doing it, because they want to get their defense set, you can kind of save a mistake sometimes. But I do think the overall emphasis of the league is to keep things flowing."

The league is reportedly looking at changing the rule, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. While a defender could still take that foul, a rule change would ideally make the penalty too costly to make it worthwhile. In FIBA, for example, the foul is considered unsportsmanlike and results in the offense getting two shots and the ball.

Rule changes in basketball have always been a bit of a balancing act. Change one thing and offense will explode, change another and defense will bounce back. If the goal of the league is to have greater flow, as Nurse suggests, not to get bogged down in silly fouls and increase the high-flying theatrics of great transition offenses, then taking the “take” foul out of the game is the next step.

