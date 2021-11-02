Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Scottie Barnes' Injury: 'Doesn't Seem Awfully Bad'

There's still a lot the Toronto Raptors don't know about the Scottie Barnes injury.

At some point late on Saturday night, the 20-year-old rookie sprained his right thumb against the Indiana Pacers. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he wasn't sure exactly when it happened, but Barnes did finish the game before getting an X-ray on it, which came back negative.

Since then, Toronto has run a few more tests on the thumb including an MRI on Monday afternoon. While he did do some pre-game dribbling, according to reporters in New York, he did not take part in pre-game contact drills. What's clear, Nurse said, is that it's "just a little tender and sore" and "doesn't seem awfully bad." However, there is no current timeline for Barnes, Nurse said.

For now, the Raptors are going to ask Svi Mykhailiuk to fill in for as long as Barnes is sidelined. It allows Toronto to keep the Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher, and Khem Birch bench unit together, though Nurse should certainly look at swapping Birch and Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup. With Mykhailiuk, Toronto is getting someone who can space the floor a little better than Banton or Boucher and has shown he can put pressure on the rim with his cutting skills and can hold his own defensively.

"He’s really becoming the kind of player we need him to be out there," Nurse said Monday.

Eventually, when Barnes, Yuta Watanabe, and Pascal Siakam all come back later this month, things are going to get very complicated. It'll be a lot to work through, but until then the Raptors seem to have found a rotation that with or without Barnes is working very well.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby explains how film study has taught him to be more fluid offensively

OG Anunoby stars as Raptors shock Knicks with come from behind victory

Raptors continue to adjust to NBA's new rule changes