Nick Nurse Says a WNBA Team in Toronto Would be 'Wildly Successful'

Drake isn't the only one who would like to see the WNBA expand to Toronto.

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse echoed the rap icon's desire for more basketball in the city Wednesday.

"Yeah, I think it would be great. I think Toronto should have a [WNBA] team," Nurse said. "I think basketball, obviously, all of us living up there know it's a golden age, the number of people playing, the amount of talent pouring out of a lot of cities up there both boys, girls, men, women, everything. And I think the women should be represented with a WNBA team. I would imagine it'd be wildly successful, wildly successful.

"So go Drake."

Earlier in the day, Drake took to Instagram to ask the WNBA to expand to Toronto.

"@WNBA I need a Toronto team," he wrote on his story.

The league, which currently has 12 teams, has talked about expansion at some point in the not-too-distant future. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is reportedly looking at expanding the league in the next five years and told reporters the league is looking over data now.

"We're doing all that data mining now," she said. "I suspect by next summer or this time next year, in our 26th season, we'll be talking about the number of teams and a list of where."

Toronto is the largest city in the United States or Canada without a WNBA franchise.

