Raptors Have No Timetable for Fred VanVleet's Return

The Toronto Raptors don't have good news to share on Fred VanVleet and Jalen Harris' injury situation

It sounds like Fred VanVleet might be out quite a bit longer.

The Toronto Raptors 27-year-old guard has missed six straight games due to a left hip injury he suffered on April 2 against the Golden State Warriors. Immediately following the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he had a brief conversation with VanVleet who said he was "alright," though Nurse acknowledged at the time that didn't necessarily mean very much.

On Tuesday, Nurse was asked if he had an update on VanVleet or Jalen Harris' injury situations.

"Not really, no," he said. "I don't think it's great news, though."

Whenever VanVleet is cleared to return he'll have to serve his one-game suspension for stepping onto the court during OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder's brief dustup last week.

With VanVleet still recovering and DeAnde' Bembry battling a hamstring injury, the Raptors will continue to ride rookie guard Malachi Flynn. Flynn was tabbed to start on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks while Kyle Lowry sat out to rest.

