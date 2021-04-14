NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Raptors Have No Timetable for Fred VanVleet's Return

Raptors Have No Timetable for Fred VanVleet's Return

The Toronto Raptors don't have good news to share on Fred VanVleet and Jalen Harris' injury situation
Author:
Publish date:

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors don't have good news to share on Fred VanVleet and Jalen Harris' injury situation

It sounds like Fred VanVleet might be out quite a bit longer.

The Toronto Raptors 27-year-old guard has missed six straight games due to a left hip injury he suffered on April 2 against the Golden State Warriors. Immediately following the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he had a brief conversation with VanVleet who said he was "alright," though Nurse acknowledged at the time that didn't necessarily mean very much.

On Tuesday, Nurse was asked if he had an update on VanVleet or Jalen Harris' injury situations.

"Not really, no," he said. "I don't think it's great news, though."

Whenever VanVleet is cleared to return he'll have to serve his one-game suspension for stepping onto the court during OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder's brief dustup last week. 

With VanVleet still recovering and DeAnde' Bembry battling a hamstring injury, the Raptors will continue to ride rookie guard Malachi Flynn. Flynn was tabbed to start on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks while Kyle Lowry sat out to rest.

Further Reading

Report: Trail Blazers anticipate Gary Trent Jr. will earn over $15 Million per season

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Arkansas' Moses Moody

USATSI_15834400_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Have No Timetable for Fred VanVleet's Return

USATSI_15878820_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Trail Blazers Anticipate Gary Trent Jr. Will Earn Over $15 Million Per Season

USATSI_15882793_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Resting Kyle Lowry vs. Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_15887367_168390270_lowres
Canada Basketball

Report: Jamal Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

USATSI_15710483_168390270_lowres
News

Playoff Hopes Remain Alive as Raptors Get Set for Redemption Against Hawks

USATSI_15818738_168390270_lowres
News

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Arkansas' Moses Moody

USATSI_15764043_168390270_lowres
News

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes

USATSI_15883428_168390270_lowres
News

Khem Birch Realizes Childhood Dream to Play for the Raptors