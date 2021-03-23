NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Nets Among Multiple Teams Interested in Norman Powell

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly among multiple teams interested in acquiring Norman Powell, likely in a deal involving Spencer Dinwiddie
Just when you thought the Brooklyn Nets didn't need any more offensive firepower, they're reportedly looking to add a little bit more.

The Nets are reportedly among multiple teams interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective.

Powell would add another highly efficient scoring option to a team already loaded with elite scorers including Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. While the Nets defence might not impress anyone, that trio of scoring options surrounded by shooters like Powell and Joe Harris would be an offensive juggernaut the likes of which the NBA has never seen.

The problem with working out a deal with the Nets is their lack of assets. They already moved Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and all of their available first-round picks to acquire Harden from the Rockets. Therefore any deal for Powell would likely have to include Spencer Dinwiddie who is out for the season with an ACL injury. 

Dinwiddie, much like Powell, is a soon-to-be 28-year-old guard. He averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game while starting in 49 of 64 games for the Nets last season. Also like Powell, Dinwiddie has a player option for next season that will pay him just over $12.3 million that he, like Powell, will almost certainly opt-out of. The benefit of making a deal like this would allow Toronto to acquire Dinwiddie's Bird Rights and increase the chances he stays with the Raptors long-term.

Ultimately, though, moving Powell for Dinwiddie just seems like a lateral move considering their age and contract situation. If the Raptors are going to move Powell, it's hard to see the Nets having enough to offer.

