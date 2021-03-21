Report: Norman Powell Has 'Emerged' As a Trade Target Recently

With just four days to go before the NBA trade deadline the Norman Powell sweepstakes may be heating up.

Powell has been playing some of the best basketball of his career lately and has reportedly emerged as a possible trade candidate, ESPN's Brian Windhorst told SportsCenter.

"A name that has really emerged in the last few days as I talk to league executives: Norman Powell from Toronto, who is having a career season, averaging almost 20 points, shooting 45 percent from three-point range, had a 40-point game last week. About to be a free agent, the Raptors trying to decide what to do going forward this season and into the future, so Norman Powell could be a surprise name that could help a contender in a late deal this week." - Windhorst

Based on recent reporting it seems increasingly likely Powell's Toronto tenure will be coming to an end before Thursday. This should come as no surprise considering how well Powell has been playing lately. He's been the Raptors' top scorer since stepping into the starting lineup on January 22, averaging 24 points per game while shooting 53.1% from the floor and 46.4% from behind the arc. He's shown he can be a highly efficient shooter even on volume and that's always something valuable to teams, especially those trying to make a playoff push.

While Powell's trade value likely isn't as high as Kyle Lowry's in a possible trade, he's just 27 years old which should open the door to more teams in a potential bidding war. Any team looking to add Powell isn't just adding him for this season, they're taking on his Bird Rights which should allow them to lock him up for many years to come.

Losing Powell would hurt Toronto's offence this season, but if the decision has been made not to re-sign him this offseason, moving him for future assets is certainly a wise decision.

