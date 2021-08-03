Report: Norman Powell Re-Signs in Portland

Former Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers

Former Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will be staying in Portland.

The 28-year-old sharpshooter has reportedly signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto dealt Powell at the trade deadline for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr., the latter of whom signed a three-year, $54 million to re-sign with the Raptors.

The 28-year-old Powell had opted out of an $11.6 million player option he had for next season to test the free agent market. He's coming off a career season in which he averaged 18.6 points and shot 41.1% from three-point range.

Ultimately, Toronto made the decision to get a little younger and a little cheaper and decided to move Powell to Portland. While the average annual value is the exact same, $18 million per season, Powell got an additional two years on his contract.

