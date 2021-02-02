NewsCanada Basketball
Norman Powell Returns for Raptors vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors will get Norman Powell back for Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic
The Toronto Raptors will have Norman Powell back after a two-game absence due to a thigh injury, according to Raptors PR.

The 27-year-old will likely step into the starting lineup to replace OG Anunoby who remains out with a calf straight. Powell has looked like a totally different player in his seven starts this season. He's averaging 20.1 points on 50.5% shooting when he starts compared to just 10.5 points on 35% shooting in his games off the bench.

Anunoby is expected to be out for at least another week, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Sunday. He's battling a calf injury he sustained late in the Raptors' loss to the Indiana Pacers on January 25.

The Orlando Magic will be without Aaron Gordon who suffered a severe ankle sprain on Sunday.

