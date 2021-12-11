Knicks Obi Toppin Enters Health & Safety Protocols 1 Day After Playing Raptors

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin has entered the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols just one day after playing the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena.

Toppin is the only Knicks player to be ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. While it has yet to be announced if he has indeed tested positive, Toppin is fully vaccinated, along with the entire Knicks team, and vaccinated players are not required to quarantine following a close contact.

Following Toppin's career-high 19 point performance on Friday, he spoke to Knicks media unmasked, which is not unusual for NBA players.

All Raptors players are fully vaccinated and therefore are not required by NBA rules to quarantine following a close contact.

Toronto is dealing with its own COVID-19 issues following Masai Ujiri's positive COVID-19 results. For the first time this season, Raptors coach Nick Nurse wore a mask throughout Friday's game.

The Raptors will practice on Sunday before taking on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

