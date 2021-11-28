Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    OG Anunoby's Hip Injury Looks Like a 'Problem'
    OG Anunoby's Hip Injury Looks Like a 'Problem'

    The Toronto Raptor could be without OG Anunoby for a while as he continues to recover from a hip pointer injury
    Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptor could be without OG Anunoby for a while as he continues to recover from a hip pointer injury

    OG Anunoby's hip pointer injury is not getting any better.

    The Toronto Raptors forward has no timetable to return, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday.

    "It looks like it's a problem," Nurse said.

    Anunoby was a partial participant in Saturday's practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. He was ruled out prior to the game and may not play for the next little while.

    Toronto will also be without Gary Trent Jr. who is battling a calf bruise he suffered in the first half Friday.

    "Looks to be just a bruise, a very, very deep painful one at the moment," Nurse said

    Khem Birch remains out with right knee swelling.

