OG Anunoby's Hip Injury Looks Like a 'Problem'

OG Anunoby's hip pointer injury is not getting any better.

The Toronto Raptors forward has no timetable to return, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday.

"It looks like it's a problem," Nurse said.

Anunoby was a partial participant in Saturday's practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. He was ruled out prior to the game and may not play for the next little while.

Toronto will also be without Gary Trent Jr. who is battling a calf bruise he suffered in the first half Friday.

"Looks to be just a bruise, a very, very deep painful one at the moment," Nurse said

Khem Birch remains out with right knee swelling.