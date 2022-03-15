Nick Nurse Provides an Update on OG Anunoby's Fractured Finger

Nearly two weeks into OG Anunoby's two-week injury timetable and not much has changed.

The Toronto Raptors had Anunoby's fractured right ring finger looked at Monday in Los Angeles and the prognosis remains the same, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. The finger remains fractured and the team is going to once again have to make a decision on whether or not it's worth having Anunoby fight through the pain and play with the fracture.

"It's not fully healed. He's got a decision to make on how it feels," Nurse said. "He's out there working out or he's going to be tonight. He's going to practice I believe tomorrow."

Toronto will reevaluate things following the practice, Nurse said.

"It's not dissimilar to where it's been," Nurse said. "But it's kind of we've got to make a decision on whether we're going to move forward or just continue to wait."

It's unclear how long the finger has been fractured for. Anunoby's shooting certainly dropped off just before the All-Star break, though Nurse said there's a chance the finger has been broken for three or four months now.

The Raptors had decided to take the more cautious approach, hoping some time off would allow the finger to heal, but it doesn't sound like it's healed as quickly as doctors had hoped. Now, with 20 games to go in the season, the Raptors will have to decide if it's time to bring Anunoby back before he's 100% or wait a little bit longer and see if they can chase down the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference

