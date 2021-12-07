OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Out for the 'Foreseeable Future'

No news has been bad news for the Toronto Raptors as OG Anunoby and Khem Birch continue to work their way back from injury.

Neither Anunoby nor Birch practiced Tuesday morning and both players have already been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"No updates," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "They're out for the foreseeable future."

Anunoby has been battling a hip pointer injury since late last month when he crashed into a teammate during practice in Portland. Birch's injury has been a little more unusual. He's been battling right knee swelling that the team can't seem to get under control.

"They did an MRI. There's nothing seriously wrong with it," Nurse said of Birch's knee. "Just something causing it to swell. There's no damage or whatever and being able to get that under control and keep it under control for an extended time here just so that it doesn't keep going back and forth is the issue."

The Raptors will continue to be without Goran Dragic who is away from the team dealing with a personal issue.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher believes he's figured out the reason for his disappointing start

Pascal Siakam leads the way as Raptors bench finally breaks through in victory over Wizards

Must See: Pascal Siakam credits his niece peeing on him for breakout performance