OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, & Dalano Banton Return to Practice

The Toronto Raptors appear to be getting healthy.

OG Anunoby, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, and Dalano Banton all returned to practice Thursday afternoon, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

It's great news for the Raptors who have been without Anunoby and Birch for the better part of the last month. Both were limited and will get tested again prior to Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. They'll both be listed as questionable along with Achiuwa who has cleared COVID-19 protocols and should be ready to go if his right shoulder injury is healed.

Banton has been fully cleared to return following a non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined for Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors will have four days off between games following Thursday night's postponed game originally scheduled against the Chicago Bulls.

