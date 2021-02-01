OG Anunoby Out, Norman Powell Questionable vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby and deemed Norman Powell questionable for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors may once again be without Norman Powell and OG Anunoby for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Anunoby has already been ruled out with a left calf strain that he sustained last week in Monday's 129-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He's still considered day-to-day, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse expects him to be out another week or so.

Powell's injury is expected to be more of a short term absence. He's battling a right quadriceps contusion and has been deemed questionable, though he shouldn't be out too much longer, Nurse said on Sunday.

If Powell is again forced out of the lineup, Terence Davis will likely remain in his starting spot. The 23-year-old sophomore has started Toronto's last two games, scoring 12 points in each.

It'll likely mean more playing time for Yuta Watanabe who is quickly becoming a Raptors fan favourite. He's made the most of his increased playing time lately, scoring a career-high 12 points on Friday before following that performance up with an 11-point night against the Magic on Sunday.

